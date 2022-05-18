Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.94.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.