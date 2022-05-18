Visa (NYSE:V) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. raised Visa to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.24.

NYSE:V opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $387.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day moving average is $212.72.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

