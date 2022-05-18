Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,775,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Wes Cummins purchased 26,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.92 per share, for a total transaction of $819,380.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

