Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Wes Cummins Buys 26,500 Shares of Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Wes Cummins purchased 13,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $423,090.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

