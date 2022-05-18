Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $96,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vital Farms stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 273,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.46 million, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 0.18. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.36.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

