Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $96,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,043,272.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vital Farms stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 273,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,137. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.46 million, a PE ratio of -137.86 and a beta of 0.18. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $24.36.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
About Vital Farms (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
