Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Shares of VTRU stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts forecast that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

