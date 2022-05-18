Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “
Shares of VTRU stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518. Vitru has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the third quarter worth $69,694,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 0.7% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vitru Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
