Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the April 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

VOD opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

