Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

VOD stock opened at GBX 119.70 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.76.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

