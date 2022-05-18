Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

VOD stock opened at GBX 119.70 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.78. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £33.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.76.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

