Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 140 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.23 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.78. The company has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

