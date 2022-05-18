Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.23 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

