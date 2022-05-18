Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.23 ($2.07).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.28. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

