Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($1.94) to GBX 147 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 856,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

