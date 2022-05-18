Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 146 at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 147 ($1.81) to GBX 146 ($1.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
