Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 146 at UBS Group

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 147 ($1.81) to GBX 146 ($1.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 133,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

