Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.23 ($2.07).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.28.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

