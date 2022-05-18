Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.23 ($2.07).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.64 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.78. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.28.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

