Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Nathaniel Rothschild Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,101.08).

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 258 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £409.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.91. Volex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222.20 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 440 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

