Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Nathaniel Rothschild Buys 5,000 Shares

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($15,101.08).

LON:VLX opened at GBX 258 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Volex plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222.20 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Volex from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 440 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

