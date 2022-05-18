Volkswagen (VWAGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY):

5/17/2022 – Volkswagen is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Volkswagen had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from €270.00 ($281.25) to €280.00 ($291.67). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Volkswagen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2022 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Volkswagen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($218.75) to €230.00 ($239.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Volkswagen AG will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.5526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

