Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Volta has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Volta will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Volta by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Volta by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

