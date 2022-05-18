Vonovia (VNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:
- 5/6/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($55.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($60.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($66.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($51.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($51.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($66.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($55.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($60.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/25/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
VNA opened at €33.63 ($35.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.24. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a one year high of €60.96 ($63.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
