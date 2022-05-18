Vonovia (VNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vonovia (ETR: VNA) recently:

5/6/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($55.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($60.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($66.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €62.00 ($64.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($51.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €69.00 ($71.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €49.00 ($51.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €63.50 ($66.15) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/8/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($59.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($55.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/1/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €58.40 ($60.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €52.00 ($54.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €60.00 ($62.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

VNA opened at €33.63 ($35.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.24. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a one year high of €60.96 ($63.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.