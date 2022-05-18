Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of VOR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,851,000. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 356,413 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

