VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 8,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $164.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

