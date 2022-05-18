VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 8,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $164.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
About VOXX International (Get Rating)
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
