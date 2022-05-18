Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
IGD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
