Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

IGD opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

