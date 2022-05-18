VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) to post sales of $223.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.30 million. VSE posted sales of $175.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $914.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.10 million to $929.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $972.19 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $3,009,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $521.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

