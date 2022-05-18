VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.17 million, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.45. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
