VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.17 million, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.45. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

