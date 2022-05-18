VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get VTEX alerts:

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.89.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $108,504,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth $43,799,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.