vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VTVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 21,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,893. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.43.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

