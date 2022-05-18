Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Melissa H. Anderson Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $164.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.17. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $156.53 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

