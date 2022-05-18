Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VYNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 35,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,028. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

