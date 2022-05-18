VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 8,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,388. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

