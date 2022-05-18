Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wallbox alerts:

NYSE:WBX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.