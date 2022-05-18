Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:WBX opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Wallbox has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
