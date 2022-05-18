Credit Suisse Group Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.66.

WMT traded down $9.28 on Wednesday, hitting $122.07. 1,075,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

