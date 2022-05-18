Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $160.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been given a $160.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

