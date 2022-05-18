Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of WMT traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

