Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.
Shares of WMT traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.54.
In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
