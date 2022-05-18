Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.28.

WMT stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 558,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

