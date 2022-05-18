Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock has a market cap of $345.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.