Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

NYSE WMT traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. 382,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

