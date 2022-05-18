Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Walmart stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. Walmart has a 12-month low of $130.64 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

