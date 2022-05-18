Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $171.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $5.91 on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. Walmart has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

