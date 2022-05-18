Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.76.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

