Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
