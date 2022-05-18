Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.76.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $130.64 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

