Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $153.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

WMT stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

