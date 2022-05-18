Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $159.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.66.

NYSE:WMT traded down $9.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $336.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

