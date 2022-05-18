Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.52.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

