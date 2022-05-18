Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €24.20 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.20 ($25.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.01% from the company’s previous close.

DEQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($18.54) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €15.92 ($16.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($22.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.03.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.