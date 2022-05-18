Warburg Research Reiterates €60.20 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €60.20 ($62.71) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($60.83) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.04 ($62.54).
Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.63 ($35.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($63.50). The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
