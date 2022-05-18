Warburg Research Reiterates €60.20 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €60.20 ($62.71) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($60.83) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.04 ($62.54).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €33.63 ($35.03). The company had a trading volume of 2,100,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($63.50). The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.