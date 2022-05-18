Warburg Research Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.71) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ETR:KWS opened at €62.50 ($65.10) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($57.71) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($84.27).
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
