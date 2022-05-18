Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.55.
WRBY stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 in the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $3,464,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $8,688,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $12,642,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $13,709,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
