Waters (NYSE:WAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.57.

NYSE WAT opened at $331.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.13. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

