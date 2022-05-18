Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

