Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 26,086 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $130,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,162,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $5,293,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEAV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

