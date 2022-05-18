Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/15/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “
Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
